Awfis launches new product to help companies work from home

Awfis@Home has various offerings including smart furniture, high speed broadband connection, data security, IT solutions and collaboration tools.

Co-working space provider Awfis has diversified its work portfolio with the launch of ‘Awfis@Home’. This comes as the current lockdown has made working from home more of a necessity than an option.

Awfis said in a statement that the need for a solution that can assess organisational readiness and provide adequate infrastructure for employee to work from home led to the development of Awfis@Home.

Awfis@Home is an integrated platform enabling distributed work experience through its 3-pronged approach: The a@h Assessment Tool, a@h Toolkit and a@h Tech-enablement.

Based on the key success factors of a successful work from home framework, the a@h Assessment Tool identifies the challenges and opportunities of work from home for employees, managers and organizations, helping them evaluate their level of readiness. This tool gauges employees on various parameters to find the need gap at an individual and organizational level.

Specifically designed to promote productivity, connectivity and convenience, the a@h toolkit works on a monthly subscription model starting at Rs 2500. The integrated toolkit provides the users with smart solutions that are focused on enhancing the physical infrastructure for working from home through smart and ergonomic furniture along with tech solutions like high speed broadband connection, data security, IT solutions and collaboration tools.

The a@h tech enablement is an integrated tech platform that will support companies in connecting teams and building efficiencies. The app consists of a geo-tagged attendance management system, a real-time feedback mechanism and a touch-free smart scan for access to any Awfis centre or for booking a meeting room on just-in-time basis.

“The complete Awfis@Home solution integrates all aspects of Work From Home to make employees productive by replicating at home all aspects of the typical office workspace,” the company said in a statement.

The Awfis@Home solution also gives members access to the vast network of Awfis centres, complimentary meeting room credits, day pass, printing, scanning and delivery services at the nearest Awfis centre along with exclusive entry to Awfis events, held virtually or as per social distancing norms.

Speaking at the launch Mr. Amit Ramani, CEO and Founder, Awfis said, “The current situation has given way to a new style of working – Work from Home. Organizations and individuals are trying their best to adjust to this new normal and need of the hour is a solution that would help them maintain and build the productivity and efficiency of the physical workplace right in the safety and comfort of their homes. Awfis@Home is a revolutionary solution that enables the flexibility of remote working coupled with the productivity of the office space. Offerings ranging from smart furniture to seamless connectivity and an integrated tech enablement platform, Awfis@Home offers comprehensive solutions to all its users.”