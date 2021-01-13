Avika Gor and Malavika Nair to join Naga Chaitanya's 'Thank You' ?

The film is directed by Vikram Kumar, who has previously worked with Naga Chaitanya for â€˜Manamâ€™.

Naga Chaitanya's Thank You, directed by Vikram Kumar of Manam fame, went on floors last month. The film is touted to be a love story that shows various phases of the protagonistâ€™s life. The film will have three female leads, and the latest update is that actors Avika Gor and Malavika Nair have been signed as the female leads in the film. An official confirmation on the same is expected soon, and the makers are reported to be currently looking for the third female lead.

Initial rumours had suggested that Samantha Akkineni was roped in as the female lead alongside Naga Chaitanya, but the makers refuted the rumors and said that Samantha is not a part of the project.

The film will mark the second collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after Manam, which also starred the actorâ€™s father Nagarjuna and grandfather late Akkineni Nageswara Rao in key roles. Director Vikram Kumar has also previously directed Akkineni Akhil's Hello.

Speaking about their collaboration, Vikram Kumar told Cinema Express that the two of them have always wanted to work together, and that he was delighted to team up with Naga Chaitanya for a family entertainer.

The film will be bankrolled by â€˜Dilâ€™ Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. â€˜Dilâ€™ Raju had also launched Naga Chaitanya with Josh in 2009.

With story and dialogues by BVS Ravi, the film has music by S Thaman and cinematography by PC Sreeram. It is expected to hit the theaters by the second half of 2021.

Naga Chaitanya is currently waiting for the release of Sekhar Kammula's Love Story, starring Sai Pallavi. In Love Story, Naga Chaitanya plays a youth speaking the Telangana dialect for the first time in his career. Love Story was originally scheduled for release in April 2020, which was postponed because of the pandemic. The fresh release date is expected to be out soon. Pawan Ch, a student of AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, has composed the music for this film.

