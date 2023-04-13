Average assets of CM is Rs 33.96 cr, Jagan Reddy tops with over Rs 510 cr

West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee has the lowest assets of over Rs 15 lakh, while Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar have assets of over Rs 1 crore.

news News

While 29 out of the 30 chief ministers of states and Union Territories are crorepatis, the average assets per chief minister is Rs 33.96 crore, as per a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW). This data has been extracted from the self-sworn affidavits filed by all 30 current chief ministers of states and Union Territories across the nation prior to contesting their last elections.

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has topped the list with the maximum assets of over Rs 510 crore, followed by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu who has over Rs 163 crore assets and Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik with assets over Rs 63 crore, said the ADR report.

As per the report, West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee has the lowest assets of over Rs 15 lakh, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar have assets of over Rs 1 crore.

On criminal backgrounds, the report said that, out of the all 30 chief ministers analysed from states and Union Territories, 13 (43%) have declared criminal cases against themselves.

On educational qualification, the report said that only 37% of chief ministers are graduates, while 30% have post graduate qualification.