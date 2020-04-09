Avantika Mishra roped in for Arulnithi’s film

Reports are that Arulnithi has shed about seven-kilos of weight to play the college student in the film.

Flix Kollywood

Avantika Mishra is all set to make her debut in Kollywood with the upcoming Arulnithi starrer. Touted to be a college thriller, this untitled film is being directed by Vijay Rajendran, who had directed Eruma Sani earlier. Besides directing the film, Vijay Rajendran is also playing an important role in it. As per sources, he will be playing the hero’s friend.

On bagging the Tamil film, Avantika Mishra has told in an interview to Cinema Express, “Both Arulnithi and I play college students in the film. I am a first-year student in this thriller. I play a Madurai-based girl and because of the genre, I cannot reveal much else. We've completed 50 per cent of the film. The plan was to wrap up the shoot by this month, but because of the lockdown, shooting has been stopped. We will resume immediately after things return to normalcy.”

Reports are that Arulnithi has shed about seven-kilos of weight to play the college student in the film. Arvinnd Singh, the cinematographer and the producer of the film, has told in an interview that he has been working with Arulnithi since Demonte Colony and shares a good rapport with him.

Arvinnd added that he got to meet director Vijay during the shooting of Natpe Thunai and that’s how he got to know about the script following which the project materialised after Arulnith’s approval.

While this film is under progress, Arulnithi has Kalathil Santhipom in the making. It is a multi-starrer that has Jiiva and Arulnithi playing the lead roles. N Rajasekar is the director of this friendship-based film and Jiiva’s father and ace producer RB Chaudhury is bankrolling it under his banner Super Good Films. Yuvan Shankar Raja will score music for this film, we hear.

(Content provided by Digital Native)