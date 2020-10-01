Auto sales recover ahead of festive season, Maruti Suzuki sees 30% growth in September

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Thursday reported a rise of over 30% in its total sales for September. Accordingly, the company's total sales rose to 160,442 units in September 2020 from 122,640 units sold during the corresponding month of last year.

"This is a growth of 30.8 per cent over the same period previous year. The performance has to be seen in the context of lower base of September 2019," the company said in a statement.

Total sales include domestic sales of 150,040 units and 2,568 units for other OEMs. In addition, the company exported 7,834 units in September 2020.

"However, the company's sales during the first half of FY21 declined by 36.6 per cent to 469,729 units over H1 April-September (FY2019-20). Company's sales performance in the first half has to be seen in conjunction with Covid-19 related disruptions," the statement said.

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday reported a rise of 3.8% in its cumulative sales for September 2020.

Accordingly, the company's cumulative sales rose to 59,913 units from an off-take of 57,705 units sold during the like period of the previous year.

The company's total domestic off-take during the month under review increased by 23.6% to 50,313 units from 40,705 units sold during the corresponding month of last year.

However, the company's exports fell by 43.5% to 9,600 units during the month under review from 17,000 units shipped out during September 2019.

"In the changing business environment, the green shoots of recovery are clearly visible with sales improving on a month-on-month as well as year on year basis," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited.

"We are confident that the coming festive season will drive the market on a steady recovery path with positive customer sentiments,” he added.

Tata Motors Limited on Thursday announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for Q2 FY21, which stood at 1,10,379 vehicles, compared to 1,05,031 units during Q2 FY20.

Total Domestic Sales rose by 13% to 1,06,888 in Q2 of FY21 from 94,454 in Q2 of FY20, and increased by 37% to 44,444 in September 2020 from 32,376 in September 2019.

“PV industry witnessed recovery in Q2FY21, supported by festive sales in some regions and continued benefit from pent-up demand across the country. In September 2020, wholesales were higher than retail ahead of the festive season. Despite challenges owing to rising Covid-19 cases across the country, supply-side has been progressively improving. Tata Motors PV business posted a wholesale of 54,794 units in Q2FY21, which is 112% growth as compared to Q2FY20. For September 2020, wholesale of 21,199 units was 163% higher than Sep 2019,” the company said in a statement.

Total sales of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. rose 16.9% year-on-year to 7,15,718 units in September 2020 compared to 6,12,204 units during the same period last year.

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 327,692 units in September 2020 as against 315,796 units registered in the month of September 2019.

Production during September was much higher despite continued challenges in the supply chain due to COVID-19.

Two-wheeler and commercial vehicle manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a healthy growth in total sales during September on a year-on-year basis.

According to the company, total sales during the month under review grew by 10 per cent to 441,306 units from 402,035 units sold during the corresponding month of 2019.

Similarly, Bajaj Auto's total domestic sales rose. It stood at 228,731 units -- up 6% -- from 215,501 units sold in September last year.

In terms of two-wheelers, the company's total sales rose by 20% to 404,851 units from 336,730 units sold in September last year.

However, the company's commercial vehicle sales during the month under review declined by 44% to 36,455 units from 65,305 units sold during the like period of last year.

