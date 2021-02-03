Auto industry posts strong sales growth in January 2021

Maruti Suzuki saw its total sales go up by 4.3% in January, and Hyundai by 15.6.

The country’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki India posted total sales of 1,60,752 units in January 2021, a growth of 4.3% over the 1,54,123 units it sold during the same period last year. This growth was led by utility vehicles, compact segment and LCVs. Total passenger vehicle sales fell 6.9% to 103,435 units compared to last year while domestic sales rose 0.2% to 142,604 units. Exports rose by 29.3% to 12,445 units.

Hyundai Motor India’s total sales also rose 15.6% year-on-year in January to 60,105 units, led by compact utility vehicles. The carmaker had sold 52,002 units during the corresponding period last year. Domestic vehicle sales rose 23.8% to 52,005 units while exports declined by 19% to 8,100 units in January.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) passenger vehicle business recorded a sales growth of 4% in January at 20,634 units compared to 19,797 units sold in the same period last year. Overall sales of M&M's automotive division declined by 25.4% to 39,149 units in January, while overall commercial vehicle segment sales, including electric three wheelers, almost halved to 16,229 units, compared to 30,998 units sold in January 2020.

Stating that supply shortage of microprocessor semiconductors continues to be a serious challenge for the auto Industry, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. added, “Going forward we are working with our supplier partners to gear up our supply chain and meet the market demand.”

Tata Motors reported a 28% year-on-year increase in domestic sales in January while total sales rose to 57,742 units, compared to 45,242 units in the same month last year. Car sales almost doubled to 26,978 units in January while total domestic commercial vehicle sales declined 2%.

India’s biggest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp recorded 3.13% fall in year-on-year sales at 4.85 lakh units in January. While motorcycle sales fell 9% to 4.48 lakh units, exports rose 33% to 18,113 units in January.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said it sold a total of 11,126 units in January, a 92% growth domestic year on year. TKM said it had sold a total of 5,804 units in the domestic market in January 2020.

Yamaha Motor India’s sales saw 54% growth in sales in January, at 55,151 units. The two-wheeler manufacturer sold 35,913 units in the country in the same month last year.

Two-wheeler and commercial vehicle manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 8% growth in total sales during January on a year-on-year basis. According to the company, total sales during the month under review grew to 4,25,199 units from 3,94,473 units sold during the corresponding month of 2020.

However, Bajaj Auto's total domestic sales declined to 1,70,757 units, down 11% from 1,92,872 units sold in January last year.

The company's overall exports zoomed by 26% to 2,54,442 units from 2,01,601 units shipped out during January 2020.

TVS Motor Company reported a 31% rise in total sales at 307,149 units in January, compared to 234,920 units sold in the same month last year.

As per the filings of the company, total two-wheeler sales during January were up by 34% at 294,596 units as against 220,439 units in January 2020. Domestic vehicle sales rose by 26% to 205,216 units compared to 163,007 units sold during the same period last year. While motorcycle sales rose 45% to 136,790 units in January, scooter sales climbed 35% to 98,319 units in the same month.