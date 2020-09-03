Author of ‘Delhi Riots’ book files complaint against Bloomsbury India and others

Monika Arora goes on to accuse ‘Urban Naxals’ of carrying out a ‘venomous campaign’ on social media and ‘conspiring’ to ‘kill the book’.

Days after Bloomsbury India decided not to publish the controversial book ‘Delhi Riots,’ the author Monika Arora on Thursday filed a police complaint against publisher Bloomsbury India, two media houses, and five other individuals. Bloomsbury India had last month announced that it will not be publishing Monika’s ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story,’ which is based on the February 2020 riots, after it faced flak for agreeing to publish an allegedly one-sided view of the communal riots.

In her police complaint, Monika Arora has sought action against Bloomsbury India for “criminal breach of trust, cheating, mischief, misappropriation of property.” In her complaint, Monika alleges that she was informed of the publisher deciding not to publish the book on the day of the launch, and by then, many readers had already placed pre-release orders online.

“Such unilateral actions of the publisher put the author in a precarious position, as despite a successful book launch and a huge demand from readers there was no way to place orders. It is usual practice in the publishing industry that the date of the book launch is the most anticipated where maximum sales are recorded,” the complaint says.

Monika has accused Bloomsbury India of leaking a PDF version and “having deliberately, willfully with dishonest intentions expunged work, effort and skill thereby diminishing my goodwill, reputation and standing, without my knowledge and consent.”

“The Publisher gave in to pressure and intimidating tactics of certain individuals having a despicable agenda who had not even read the contents of the book, and who did not want the book to see the light of the day or let the truth of Delhi riots be shown to the people of India,” Monika states in her complaint.

She has also named two media houses — The Quint and Newslaundry — for accessing the said ‘leaked’ version and retaining it as well. While Quint had published a fact check of the book, Newslaundry had published a review of the book.

Meanwhile, the five individuals who have been named in the police complaint are author Aatish Tasser, historian William Dalrymple, activist Saket Gokhale, journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani and author Meena Kandasamy, whom Arora accuses of “ for having pressurized the publisher into withdrawing the book.”

Monika goes on to accuse ‘Urban Naxals’ of carrying out a ‘venomous campaign’ on social media and ‘conspiring’ to ‘kill the book’.

“A venomous campaign emerged on social media, especially Twitter, when this group of individuals / propagandists widely known as the “Urban Naxal Gang” conspired and went all out to kill the book by pressurizing, intimidating, bullying and blackmailing the Publisher. They even thanked and congratulated one another for being able to put a stop on the release of the book,” Monika says in her complaint.

Now getting called URBAN NAXAL gang. I am so happy to be on such terrific company https://t.co/aU5fuyJxNo — meena kandasamy || இளவேனில் (@meenakandasamy) September 3, 2020

There’s nothing more tiresome than losing a morning’s work — the precious hours that lie between my first coffee and my daily output of 800 words — by the distraction of being declared a criminal before 9 am. https://t.co/0Z8a9sCQXA — Aatish Taseer (@AatishTaseer) September 3, 2020