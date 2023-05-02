‘Audio leak case is personal matter, party will not file case’: DMK leader TKS Elangovan

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan, on Monday, May 1, said that the party will not file a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai in the audio tape leak case linked to state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. He also said that the audio clip was fake and it's up to PTR to file a case against the BJP leader as it is a personal allegation against him.

Elangovan said that since it is a personal matter, it is PTR who should file a case against the BJP leader, adding that the DMK will not file a case. He also accused Annamalai of levelling fake allegations against DMK leaders.

It may be noted that several opposition leaders, including All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, have called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah to probe into the leaked audio clips that were attributed to PTR. The Tamil Nadu Finance Minister had earlier said in a press statement that the audio tapes attributed to him were fake and that advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology was used. He said that this was the job of a blackmail group. He also said that this group is trying to create a rift between him and his party leader, Chief Minister MK Stalin.

