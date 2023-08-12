â€˜Audacious attemptâ€™: MK Stalin on Union govtâ€™s push for new criminal laws

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday, August 11, lashed out at the Union government for attempting to replace the criminal laws by introducing new bills with Hindi titles. In a social media post, Stalin, who also heads the ruling DMK, termed it an "audacious attempt" by the BJP-led government to tamper with the essence of India's diversity through a sweeping overhaul with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill to replace the IPC, the CrPC, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively - "reeking of linguistic imperialism".

"This is an affront to the very foundation of Indiaâ€™s unity. BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have no moral right to even utter the word of Tamil language hereafter," he said.

Stalin maintained that in the crucible of history, Tamil Nadu and the DMK have emerged as the vanguards against such oppressive overtones.

"From the anti-Hindi agitations to safeguarding our linguistic identity, we have withstood the storm of Hindi imposition before, and we shall do it again, with unyielding determination.

"The fire of resistance against Hindi colonialism is ablaze once more. The BJP's audacious bid to supplant our identity with Hindi will be opposed resolutely," he asserted. Stalin has also started the hashtag 'StopHindiImposition'.