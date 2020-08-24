Attorney General refuses consent for criminal contempt case against Swara Bhasker

“I do not think that this is a case where the offence of scandalising the court or lowering the authority of the court would arise,” AG KK Venugopal said.

news Law

The Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal on Sunday declined to give consent to initiate criminal proceedings against Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker for her alleged “derogatory and scandalous” statements against the Supreme Court over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict. The petition filed by advocate Anuj Saxena on August 18 had sought consent for initiation of criminal proceedings against Swara Bhaskar for an alleged hate speech on February 1, 2020.

The alleged speech by actress Swara Bhasker took place at an event organized by Mumbai Collective. According to the petition filed by Saxena, Bhaskar had said: "We are living in a country where the supreme court of our country states that the demolition of the Babri Masjid was unlawful and in the same judgment rewards the same people who brought down the mosque.”

“We are ruled by a government that doesn't believe in the constitution, we are ruled by police forces that don't believe in the constitution. It seems we are now in a situation where our courts are not sure whether they believe in the constitution or not,” was the other statement quoted in the plea.

However, Attorney General KK Venugopal in his response said the statement in the first part of the speech appeared to be factual and that it was only the speaker's perception. The AG also added, "This does not offer any comment on the Supreme Court itself or say anything that would scandalize or tend to scandalize, lower or tend to lower the authority of the supreme court. In my opinion, this statement does not constitute criminal contempt."

The AGI went on to say the second statement made by Bhaskar is very vague and that it wasn't related to any court and hence not scandalizing the Supreme Court. AG KK Venugopal then went on to decline consent for initiating proceedings of criminal contempt.

According to reports, the petitioner has now approached the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta for consent as well. According to Section 15 of Contempt of court acts, Rule (3) both the AGI and SGI can give consent for criminal contempt.

The new petition filed on August 23 by advocates Anuj Saxena, Prakash Sharma, Mahek Maheshwari on behalf of their client Usha Shetty, requested the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta to give consent after the AG had denied the same.