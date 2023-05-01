Attendees at Amit Shah rally steal soft drinks worth Rs 35,000 from supplier's vehicle

A video of the 22-year-old man breaking down in his vehicle had gone viral on social media.

A young man breaks down inside his goods vehicle, as people gather around him. Twenty-two-year-old Sameer Kali, who was transporting water bottles, soft drinks and ice cream boxes, had just been looted of his goods at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s political rally at Lakshmeshwar in Gadag district on Friday, April 28. A video of Sameer in tears went viral on social media. Despite imploring them not to loot his goods, people who attended the rally grabbed the cold drinks from his vehicle.

At Amit Shah's program in Gadag, they just looted a passing cold drinks truck. pic.twitter.com/7TKZZksm56 — thakursahab (@65thakursahab) April 30, 2023

Sameer had received an order from a BJP leader for the rally, but due to the incident, he was left with nothing. The police eventually arrived and asked Sameer to leave the venue.

After the video of the incident went viral, Congress leaders visited Sameer's residence and paid him Rs 20,000 as compensation, The New Indian Express reported.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha of the BJP later took to Twitter, apologising to Sameer and said that a sum of Rs 35,000 had been paid to him o help cover his losses.