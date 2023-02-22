Attack on TDP office: Party leaders held for allegedly inciting violence against cops

A police officer filed a complaint against TDP spokesperson Pattabhi Ram and other leaders, who had gone to the TDP office at Gannavaram when it was attacked allegedly by YSRCP workers on Monday.

news Politics

A court in Andhra Pradesh's Gannavaram on Tuesday, February 21, sent Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram and 13 other leaders to judicial custody for 14 days in a case of alleged attempt to murder. Pattabhi Ram, Dontu Chinna, Gurumurthy and others, arrested by police at Gannavaram on Monday, were produced before a junior civil judge court, for allegedly abusing Gannavaram Circle Inspector P Kanaka Rao and stopping the police from discharging their duties. Pattabhi Ram complained to the judge that he was beaten up by three masked men at Thotlavalluru police station. He alleged that â€˜third-degreeâ€™ torture methods were used against him at the police station.

After hearing both sides, the judge sent the accused to judicial custody. He also issued orders for a medical examination of Pattabhiram. The TDP leaders were booked for attempt to murder and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, on a complaint by Gannavaram CI Kanaka Rao. The police officer alleged that by provoking TDP workers, the accused tried to endanger his life. The CI reportedly suffered a head injury and is admitted to a hospital. According to The New Indian Express, the police in its remand report also alleged that Pattabhi Ram had abused the police officer in the name of his caste. Another case was also reportedly registered against two YSRCP members for attacking a woman TDP member.

The arrests were made when TDP leaders had gone to the TDP office at Gannavaram after it was attacked and vandalised, allegedly by YSRCP workers who were supporters of local MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi. The attackers had set fire to a car in the office premises and ransacked furniture. The TDP has condemned the attack and the arrest of its leaders. The opposition party said that instead of taking action against the guilty, police have arrested its leaders who had gone to the office after learning about the attack.

Earlier, Pattabhi Ram's wife Chandana had said she would sit on an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Director General of Police's office to demand information about his whereabouts. Several TDP leaders were placed under house arrest in the morning as the party had given a call for 'Chalo Gannavaram' to protest the attack on its office.