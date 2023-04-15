Atiq Ahmad and brother shot dead by three men, shootout captured live on TV

The two were speaking to the media when at least three men started shooting at them at close range and the shootout was caught live on Hindi news channels.

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for medical treatment in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on April 15, 2023. Atiq Ahmed, a former Member of Parliament from Phulpur constituency, had a long history of criminal activities and was lodged in a high-security prison, he was taken for medical check-up when he was killed in police custody.

The two were speaking to the media when at least three men started shooting at them at close range and the shootout was caught live on Hindi news channels which were broadcasting the gangsters being taken to the hospital under heavy police protection.

Visuals show Atiq and his brother Ashraf speaking to reporters when three men start shooting at them, the policemen who were accompanying them seem to have scooted in panic for a few seconds. Reports says that the police have arrested the shooters.

Atiq's son, Asad, was killed in a police encounter on Thursday. His death had sparked a controversy, with many people alleging that it was an extra judicial killing and police had staged it.