Ather Energy setting up 135 fast charging stations across India for e-vehicles

Ather Energy, which intends to launch across nine new markets in India has already finalised setting up 135 public fast charging stations. Ather Energy has 37 fast charging stations in Bengaluru and 13 in Chennai, taking the total count to 150 fast charging stations across India.

While many OEMs have launched electric vehicles in India, Ather has shown their commitment to EV revolution by investing on a public infrastructure and alleviating range anxiety amongst consumers. Ather Grid fast charging network can be used by all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers and can charge the Ather 450X at 15 km in 10 minutes.

Ather Energy has signed MoUs with partners like VR Mall, PPZ mall management, restaurant and cafe chains like Little Italy, Blue Tokai, Chai Kings, retail outlets like Sangeetha mobiles, and now has access to more than 250 locations across the country. The installations of the Ather Grid Points will begin before deliveries of the Ather 450X in November 2020.

As part of Phase 1 of the rapid expansion, Ather Energy will install about 5-10 fast charging points before delivery in each of the new markets they are expanding to. Ather Energy will continue to partner with more progressive hosts which can offer EV owners easy accessibility, curb range anxiety, and ease the adoption of electric vehicles in India.

The Ather Grid is supported by the Ather Grid app which allows all EV owners to directly ascertain available and unavailable locations on the home screen. The application also has filters and information related to 4-wheeler friendly locations, availability of free and paid parking, location timings and more.

Ather Energy targets to set up 6500 charging points across the country by 2022.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, said, “What the market needs right now is more visibility of the charging infrastructure. With increased visibility comes mental comfort, curbing range anxiety. We do not need the density like petrol or CNG gas stations but increased accessibility and faster charging speeds. We will ensure that Ather Grid is present in prominent locations in every city to build confidence amongst our consumers.”