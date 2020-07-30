Asymptomatic healthcare workers in Kerala to undergo treatment at home

Until July 20, 267 health workers in the state were diagnosed with COVID-19. More than 60% of the affected health workers were nurses.

The Kerala government has decided to treat COVID-19 asymptomatic patients at home. As the first stage of implementing this, health workers diagnosed with coronavirus but have no symptoms will be allowed to remain in their home and get treatment. A medical board constituted by the state government had recommended treatment at home for asymptomatic patients.

Currently, COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLCTs), arranged at private and public establishments, are being used to treat asymptomatic patients.

As per the new protocol, health workers who are willing to stay home for treatment have to submit their approval in writing to the department concerned. They should also ensure that they have enough facilities at home and that there should be a healthy adult with them as a caretaker. However, no senior citizen or a person with comorbidities should be present at home at the time of home quarantine.

These patients who are at home will have to go through an antigen test in 10 days after going into isolation. If tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, they will have to remain in home quarantine again, and if they test negative for the virus, they will have to stay in isolation for seven more days. They will have to self-monitor and inform the respective authorities if they develop symptoms.

Many healthcare workers have been asking for this facility.

In the coming days, with the number of patients likely to increase, the Kerala government may allow patients other than health workers to remain at home for treatment.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that many foreign countries have been following this practice and that Kerala, too, would consider this soon.

