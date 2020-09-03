ASUS ROG announces new lineup of products to enhance gaming experiences

The lineup features the new ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 30 Series graphics cards, with the NVIDIA® Ampere architecture.

Atom Gaming

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Wednesday announced an all-new lineup of gaming gear at the Meta Buffs online launch event. Aligning with the event theme, the new products include status enhancements that are lighter, faster and more powerful for taking gaming experiences to a new level.

The lineup features the new ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 30 Series graphics cards, with an amped-up thermal design and top-level performance with the NVIDIA® Ampere architecture. The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, the 2nd generation of RTX, feature new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors, bringing fast frame rates and AI acceleration to games and creative applications. “Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end,” the company said in a statement.

ROG also introduced the ROG Swift PG329Q, ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN and ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QNR gaming monitors for ultrafast and ultrasmooth visuals; the ROG Strix XF 120 fan for low-noise cooling performance and versatility; ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000, the world’s first WiFi 6E router; the ROG Strix Scope RX gaming keyboard, which debuts the durable ROG RX Red Optical Mechanical Switches; the ROG Keris Wireless mouse for compact control; the ROG Delta S headset for crystal-clear audio; and ROG Scabbard II, an extended gaming mouse pad with a protective nano-coating that repels water, oil and dust.

“Recently, people are spending much more time at home working, learning and playing. With a greater focus on doing what they enjoy the most, a lot of gamers have aspired to level up by adding peripherals or upgrading their PC components,” said Jackie Hsu, ASUS Senior Vice President and Co-Head of the Open Platform Business Group and AIoT Business Group. “For all of you looking to gain an advantage in gaming, ROG is here to upgrade your gaming experiences with meta buffs.”