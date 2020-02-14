ASUS announces new business vertical 'AIoT' for India

Dedicated to AI and the IoT, this new division of ASUS comprises professionals dedicated to implementing innovative solutions with these technologies for SMEs.

Atom Electronics

Taiwanese electronics major ASUS on Thursday announced its new business vertical - AIoT for India and this will be the fourth business vertical apart from the existing Mobile, PC and Components business in the country.

Dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT), this new division of ASUS is comprised of professionals dedicated to implementing innovative solutions with these technologies for small medium and enterprise level businesses.

"Leading this new business is exciting and challenging given the scope of AI and IoT globally. According to IDC there will be more than 41.6 billion connected IoT devices by 2025," said Vinay Shetty, Regional Director, Components Business, APAC, ASUS.

The adoption of smart wearables and smart homes has grown four fold in the last six years, he said.

"We are already operational providing our solutions for food tech companies and Digital signage solutions at top city airports and we have some notable projects in the pipeline for 2020," Shetty added.

ASUS AIoT Product offerings include; Edge Computer, Industrial Motherboard and Single Board Computer, Mini PC, Business and Pro Work Station Motherboard.

According to the company, ASUS Edge computer is at the very frontier of AIoT and Cloud computing.

Edge computer is in charge of process, filter, analyse and act on data received in real-time, which not only reduces the traffic of data but also lowers latency and the cost of data transmission.

Ultra-compact Mini PCs provide flexible, comprehensive solutions for a wide range of office, retail, digital signage, education and hospital applications, the Taiwanese electronics major said in a statement.