ASUS announces laptops featuring new Intel 11th Gen Intel core processors

The laptops include ZenBook Flip S, ZenBook S, ZenBook 14, ZenBook 14 Ultralight and ZenBook Pro 15.

Atom Tech Shorts

Taiwanese company ASUS has announced the first-ever lineup of laptops featuring the new Intel 11th Generation Intel Core processors including a laptop that has been verified on the Intel Evo platform laptop design.

Equipped with the Intel 11th Gen chips and â€˜Iris Xe' graphics, the latest ASUS laptops break the boundaries of performance for thin and light laptops and empower users with ultimate experiences in productivity, creativity, gaming, entertainment, and collaboration, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

An integrated Intel WiFi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 provide fast, reliable connectivity.

New â€˜Iris Xe' graphics deliver discrete-level graphics performance for next-generation media experiences.

"By empowering users with the latest display, audio, software and network connection technology, ASUS delivers incredible innovations and changes the way users relate to their devices," ASUS co-CEO Samson Hu said at the â€˜Built for Brilliance' virtual launch event.

ZenBook Flip S which is touted as the world's thinnest OLED convertible laptop is the first ASUS laptop to be verified on the Intel Evo platform.

Other laptops in the 2020 lineup are targeted for verification, pending further tuning and testing.

Laptops with Intel Evo verification bring together the perfect combination of premium performance and responsiveness, efficient battery usage and stunning visuals.

"ASUS has a great lineup of laptops with Intel Core processor technology and experiential innovations we've achieved together through Project Athena including ASUS' first Intel Evo platform verified design, ASUS Zenbook Flip S," said Chris Walker, corporate vice president, Mobile Computing Platforms, Intel.

The new PC lineup is also powered by Microsoft Windows to provide an intuitive and user-friendly experience, the company said.

The laptops include ZenBook Flip S, ZenBook S, ZenBook 14, ZenBook 14 Ultralight and ZenBook Pro 15.