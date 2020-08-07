Asus aims to capture 40% of gaming laptop market in India by 2020-end

The company led the PC gaming segment by registering 32.2% market share during Q1 2020 in the country.

Atom Gaming

Riding on its premium offerings in the PC gaming space, Taiwanese major Asus is aiming to capture 40% of the total gaming laptop market in India by the end of this year, a top company executive said on Thursday. The company led the PC gaming segment by registering 32.2% market share during Q1 2020 in the country, and with the launch of the latest ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop and plans to introduce similar products in coming days, Asus is betting big on the evolving gaming market.

"G14 is a brilliant device and, to us, our hero product for the year. We have more gaming-centric and creator centric laptops lined up for launch in the country," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, told IANS.

Some may come with super high-end graphics while some may feature Pantone-validated colour accurate displays, and some may feature both.

"Dual-screen gaming laptops are also part of this whole new design and usability upgrade. It's all about pushing the envelope,'' Su said.

The Zephyrus G14 laptop is not just meant for gamers but also for content creators.

Zephyrus G14 with AniMe Matrix display will be available for Rs 98,990 while Zephyrus G14 without this unique display is priced at Rs 80,990 in the country.

The company is also focusing on those who need a performance-based lightweight laptop for their business or studies purpose, along with gaming.

"At ROG, we have been working on making laptops as good as possible for gaming and for ROG G14, we had two major goals - lightweight and outstanding performance," said Su.

"Our R&D team has done a really good job. We created an all-metal magnesium alloy chassis, kept the weight under 1.7 kg and added our ergo-lift hinge on the laptop, thus improving everyday typing experience," the company executive told IANS.

The laptop features the latest 7nm 8 core CPUs and super-fast 3200MHz RAM.

"We even added a fingerprint scanner for everyday security which is a first for our ROG line. The portability and usability of the laptop make it ideal for any kind of customer - be it a student, an office goer, a creator or a gamer," Su noted.