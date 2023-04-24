‘Assurances given were false, we have been forced to resume protest’: Sakshi Malik

Many social media users slammed the government and the WFI chief with one user writing: "It is disheartening to see our Olympians like this.”

Olympian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and other top Indian grapplers, who restarted their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, spent April 23, Sunday night at the footpath in Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi. “We are here since last night, there is no support from anyone. But there is hope, we are sitting to fight for justice, fight for truth,” said Sakshi.

Sakshi added it has been one-and-a-half months that they have been waiting for the report on sexual harassment allegations against the WFI chief but though the report has been submitted, the contents of the report have not been disclosed to them. “The Federation continues to function as before as the nationals are going on, so what has changed? Whatever assurances were given were false. Now, we have been forced to take this step (resume the protest),” she said.

"It was tough, all wrestlers were awake till late night. They were sharing messages on social medal, requesting other wrestlers and people of India to join them in Jantar Mantar on Monday," sources told IANS.

Vinesh took to Twitter to share a photo of the protesting wrestlers sleeping on the footpath. "Podium se footpath tak? Aadhi rat khule asmaan k niche nyay ki aas may? (From podium to footpath. In the hope of justice under the open sky at midnight)."

On Sunday, the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh, broke down while speaking to reporters, as many wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Vinesh had earlier said said she was subjected to mental harassment by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, adding that she had even contemplated suicide.

On Sunday, one protesting wrestler told IANS that as many as seven women grapplers including a minor have tried to lodge a complaint at Parliament Street police station but "the police officers refused to file an FIR".

"We are getting threats from several quarters and after waiting for more than two months, we tried to file a complaint at thana but police officers shooed us away. We don't know what is happening here. We will start our protest again and sit on dharna at Jantar mantar till our demands are met," the wrestler had said.

IANS had last month reported that the protesting wrestlers, can restart their agitation against the WFI president. Sources close to the wrestlers told IANS, that the grapplers felt "cheated" and could resume their protest till Brij Bhushan is sacked.

