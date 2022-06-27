'An assault on truth': Journalists, politicians condemn Alt News co-founder Zubair's arrest

Many are expressing their solidarity with Mohammed Zubair, who has been facing scathing attacks from Hindu nationalists for calling out hate speech of prominent right-wing leaders.

Condemnation poured in from several quarters after Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested by the Delhi police on Monday, June 27. While he was summoned by the Delhi Police for questioning in a POCSO case, he has been booked in a different case and accused of trying to cause communal disharmony. Users on Twitter and other social media platforms are expressing solidarity with the journalist with the hashtag #IStandWithZubair.

"Every person exposing BJP's hate, bigotry and lies is a threat to them. Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more. Truth ALWAYS triumphs over tyranny. #DaroMat (sic)," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

CPI(M) has reacted strongly against the arrest, calling the Delhi police an “instrument of authoritarian actions”. They have demanded Zubair's immediate release. The official Twitter handle of the party said, “The arrest of Md Zubair co-founder of Altnews is condemnable. He has been upstanding in exposing hate speech and toxic disinformation. Delhi police, the instrument of authoritarian actions has once again acted vindictively and lawlessly. We demand his immediate release." (sic)

President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MP Karti P Chidambaram and national president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Prashant Kanojia, and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders have also condemned the arrest.

Owaisi said, “Arrest of @zoo_bear is highly condemnable. He’s been arrested with no notice & in some unknown FIR. Total violation of due process. @DelhiPolice does nothing about anti-Muslim genocidal slogans but acts swiftly against “crime” of reporting hate speech & countering misinformation.”

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor condemned the arrest by the Delhi police and said, “India’s few fact-checking services, especially Alt News, perform a vital service in our post-truth political environment, rife with disinformation. They debunk falsehoods whoever perpetrates them. To arrest Zubair is an assault on truth. He should be released immediately.”

Supriya Shrinate, Chairperson Social Media and Digital Platforms of the Congress, also condemned Zubair’s arrest. “What an absolute coward the Indian state is to arrest a journalist only because he calls out the state sponsored hate and vile and busts the BJP’s lies,” she said. (sic)

Several journalists too have voiced their support for Zubair, including Rana Ayyub, Rukmini S and Nitin Sethi. Condemning the arrest, journalist Rana Ayyub tweeted, “The Prime Minister of India talks about the horrors of Emergency while he has unleashed one in India. Journalist Zubair who routinely busted fake news, exposed the hate machinery in India has just been arrested. The country is punishing those who reported, documented the decline.”

Nitin Sethi tweeted, “Atrocious. Zubair is one of our finest journalists and fact checkers who has taken on the hate factories with courage and persistence.”

Journalist Kaushik Raj said, “Mohammed Zubair of @AltNews has been arrested. Giving hate speech is not a crime, but exposing hate speech is. Stop targeting journalists. @zoo_bear should be released immediately. #IStandWithZubair”.

Al Jazeera English’s South Asia Editor Nadim Asrar responded to the arrest on Twitter. He said, “Zubair and Teesta are arrested because this government knows it has the endorsement of what it considers its “people”. Unless those people speak up, this darkness will only keep spreading. #IStandWithZubair”

Digipub condemns in the strongest possible terms the arrest of Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Alt News. pic.twitter.com/POYEaGIdAI June 27, 2022

Zubair is the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News and has been continuously debunking fake news. He was booked in May this year for calling out Yati Narasinghanand, Mahant Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop ‘hatemongers’ after their provocative public speeches. He is also the target of attacks and abuse from Hindu nationalists who have blamed him for the FIR against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for hurting religious sentiments in a news show, that followed international condemnation from various countries and Islamic bodies.

On June 24, Zubair was summoned by the Delhi police in connection with a POCSO case, but he has protection against arrest from the High Court in that case. Right now, he has been arrested by the Delhi police’s IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) special cell station, and booked under section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC.

The POCSO case against Zubair was registered in 2020 over his tweet calling out an abusive user and confronting him. At the time itself, Alt News had rubbished charges against Zubair that he had doxxed a minor. Zubair had then approached the Delhi High Court and the court had restrained the Delhi police from taking any coercive action against him.