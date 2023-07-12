Assault on Dalit man in Karnataka: Fact-finding report uncovers glaring police lapses

Arun Kumar was assaulted on May 16 in Chikkamagaluru following the Karnataka elections over celebrating the victory of HD Thammaiah of the Congress over CT Ravi of the BJP.

news News

A fact-finding report on an assault against a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste community in Chikkamagaluru district in May this year has found glaring lapses in police investigation. The report also says that the attackers were linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the assault happened over celebrating the victory of a Congress candidate in the Karnataka elections.

Arun Kumar, who belongs to the Dombara community was assaulted on May 16 in Chikkamagaluru following the Karnataka elections over celebrating the victory of HD Thammaiah of the Congress over CT Ravi of the BJP. The report said dominant caste families in the area have a history of caste-based antagonism towards the four Dalit families residing in Ashraya Badavane in Chikkamgaluru, including that of Arunâ€™s family.

The report also highlighted the alleged failures of the police in response to the incident. Despite evidence of threats and the severity of Arun Kumar's injuries, the police did not invoke IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) or the relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the First Information Report (FIR). Additionally, irregularities were noted during the investigation process, such as witnesses being asked to sign documents without knowing their contents and mishandling of evidence.

The fact-finding report highlighted additional concerns, including a warning by the Superintendent of Police to Arunâ€™s mother Anthonyamma against involving fact-finding teams and intervening in atrocity cases related to other Dalit families.

The fact-finding report uncovered glaring lapses in the investigation process, indicating potential flaws and biases. Despite the presence of death threats and the use of a deadly weapon during the attack, the authorities failed to invoke appropriate sections of the law, including IPC section 307 and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocity Act. Additionally, non-disclosure of mahazar content, contamination of evidence, lapses in carrying out mahazar procedures, and the failure to record Arun Kumar's statement under section 164 of the CrPC raise serious concerns about the integrity and fairness of the investigation, it said.

The report revealed that the residential layout of Ashraya Badavane, established three decades ago, was initially intended for economically weaker sections of all castes. However, instead of allocating the houses accordingly, they were given to councillors of the former Chikkamagaluru Town Municipal Council, who later sold or rented them out to other families. The majority of the houses are now occupied by tenants or individuals who purchased them from the councillors, while around 20 houses are inhabited by Dalit families.

The Congress won from all five constituencies in Chikkamagaluru. CT Ravi, a national general secretary in the BJP had lost the elections.