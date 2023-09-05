The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities of the city's iconic Jadavpur University (JU) to ask the former students of JU to vacate studentsâ€™ hostels under the university's jurisdiction within 24 hours.
A bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and Hiranmay Bhattacharya issued the directive in wake of a recent ragging- related death of a fresher on August 10.
Investigation revealed that the former students continuing to occupy studentsâ€™ hostels months after their passing out were not only the main brains behind the ragging menace, but also acted as the final words in accommodation-related administrative decisions there.
The division bench was hearing a public interest litigation on the fresherâ€™s death filed by Sudip Raha, a leader of Trinamool Congressâ€™s studentsâ€™ wing.
The directive comes just a day after a team of the University Grants Commission (UGC)â€™s anti-ragging cell
visiting JU, emphasised that besides regular monitoring within the university campus, there should be regular monitoring at the studentsâ€™ hostel of the university.
On Monday, the UGC team had a meeting with faculty and administrative staff of J and in the meeting UGC team reportedly expressed displeasure over the incidents of utter mismanagement and lack of supervision at the studentsâ€™ hostels.
Already 13 persons have been arrested by the cops in connection to the fresherâ€™s death, which include both present and former students of the university.