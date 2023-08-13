Asian Champions Trophy: TN CM Stalin announces cash prize for Indian hockey team

Hockey India has also announced Rs 3 lakh per player of Team India and Rs 1.5 lakh each for the support staff.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday, August 13, announced a cash prize of Rs 1.10 crore to the Indian hockey team members who defeated the Malaysian team 4-3 in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. Hockey India has also announced Rs 3 lakh to each player in Team India and Rs 1.5 lakh each to the support staff.

“Congratulations to Team India on clinching their 4thAsianChampionsTrophy title with a fighting comeback! A remarkable feat that showcases their dedication and prowess. #Chennai, known for its sports-loving spirit, has been a splendid host. Grateful to Anurag Thakur for gracing the trophy distribution ceremony. Commendable efforts by Hon’ble @UdhayStalin, @SportsTN_, @Atulyamisraias, @jmeghanathreddy, and @TheHockeyIndia to have successfully organized this grand international event. I am pleased to announce a reward of 1,10,00,000 INR to the Indian team for their fantastic victory. @FIH_Hockey#VanakkamAsia #GoalPodu #HockeyisBack #HACT2023 #BattleOnTheTurf,” the Chief Minister posted on X.

Hockey India president and former national player Dilip Tirkey said that Hockey India was announcing a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh for players and Rs 1.50 lakh for each support staff.