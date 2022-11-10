Art

Ashvita’s to host panel discussion on art curation during Madras Art Weekend

Top art gallery owners will present their take on how to promote art.

Ashvita’s Art and Advisory Services will host a panel discussion on ‘the gallery’s approach to programming and curation’ as part of the Madras Art Weekend on November 12-13. The discussion, moderated by Shreya Nagarajan Singh of SNS Arts Development Consultancy, will have panelists representing top galleries across the country, including Bhavna Kakar, Founder and Director at Latitude 28, New Delhi and Editor and Publisher of TAKE on art magazine; Atyaan Jungalwala, third generation gallerist and founder of Chemould CoLab, Mumbai; and V Sanjay Kumar, Co-promoter of Sakshi Gallery, art columnist and the author of several books on art.

Each panelist will get 15 minutes to showcase artists they represent and their unique approach and vision, followed by highlights of their past and future exhibitions. The objective is to explain how each gallery approaches art and their USP as a gallery.

Originally founded by Ashvin E Rajagopalan in 2002 as Ashvita Art Objects & Artifacts, Ashvita’s offers art advisory and allied services to private clients. In October 2018, Ashvin and Sruti Harihara Subramanian launched Ashvita’s, a unique online platform for Auction and retail sales of Fine Art & Collectibles, which has conducted over 35 auctions so far. Their permanent flagship facility in the heart of Mylapore, Chennai, functions as an auction house, exhibition gallery and a centre for knowledge- based events on art and allied themes.

“Ashvita’s has continuously strived to create an accessible platform for art and collectibles, and this panel discussion is meant to educate the common man about how art is judged and curated, and help them understand why art is an integral part and parcel of our lives,” said Ashvin.