Ashok Gehlot government wins trust vote in Rajasthan Assembly

The Gehlot government is now safe for at least six months, as the Opposition can't move a no-confidence motion within the next six months.

news Politics

The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state. The Gehlot government is now safe for at least six months, as the Opposition can't move a no-confidence motion within the next six months.

The motion of confidence moved by the Congress government was passed by voice vote, an expected win after the return of the 19 dissident MLAs led by Sachin Pilot to the party-fold. The House later adjourned to meet again next Friday.

Replying to the debate on the motion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP, accusing it again of trying to bring down his government.

"I will not let the government topple at any cost even if you make all attempts," he said.

During the debate, the opposition BJP accused the Gehlot camp of blaming it for the infighting within the Congress.

Sachin Pilot, who was sacked as deputy chief minister after he rebelled against Gehlot, intervened in the debate, saying he would fight for the party. He added that it does not matter who sits where inside the Assembly, what matters is who holds place in people's minds and hearts.

Pilot's seating arrangement was changed in the House when the special Assembly session of the Rajasthan Assembly commenced on Friday. He was moved to the second row from the first row after being stripped of his portfolios as Deputy Chief Minister and state minister for PWD and Panchayati Raj.

Pilot had revolted against the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and had returned to Jaipur only three days back to bury his differences with the Chief Minister, thus marking an end to the over a month-long political uncertainty in the state.

On the Congress government winning the trust vote, he said, "All speculation and whispers doing the rounds have been put to rest now. The Congress MLAs today showed their united face and we shall work unitedly with heart and soul in the coming days."

He also sent out a clear message for the Opposition, saying: "BJP should handle its own internal rifts, as we are there to handle the internal matters of our party."

"I am happy that we have won the trust vote despite the strongest efforts made by the BJP to defeat us. Now we shall fight all the challenges, including Covid-19 and others, unitedly, he added.

With agency inputs