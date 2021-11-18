Partner

The Ashes: Who Will Win?

If you’re a fan of cricket, you’re sure to enjoy the Ashes—a series that is dedicated to a spiteful rivalry between Australia and England.

Every cycle, these two teams carry this tension into every game, creating thrilling viewing for fans and offering betters an exciting opportunity to place money on the victor. In some ways, it’s even more exciting than the World Cricket Championship!

Keep reading to see our favorite for the 2021-22 Ashes cycle!

Our Predictions

The Ashes 2021-22 will be a competition between two arch-rivals, Australia & England and will be played from 8 December 2021 to 18 January 2022 with Australia as the host country. The five test match series is just one part of the World test Championship 2021-23 season. The series will begin with the first test at Gabba, Brisbane and end with the last test in Perth, Australia.

Australia is the defending holder of the Ashes Trophy, winning the series in the 2017-18 cycle. The previous Ashes in 2019 ended in a tie, with the scores ringing in at an even at 2-2. The Ashes 2019 is a competition remembered for an audacious batting performance on behalf of Steve Smith, as well as an incredible century from Ben Stokes at Headingley.

While England will be thrilled about the return of the premier allrounder, Ben Stokes from Australia may be seeking to hold onto the Ashes title that he claimed for the nation in 2018. It will once more be a clash of the titans, and dedicated cricket fans will be ecstatic to see its return.

The Ashes 2021-22 – Schedule for the Series

Below is the complete schedule for the Ashes 2021-22, including the date and venue.

December 8-12, 2021

The Gabba, Brisbane

December 16-20, 2021 (D/N)

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

December 26-30, 2021

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

January 5-9, 2022

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

January 14-18, 2022

Optus Stadium, Perth

The Ashes 2021-22 – Australia Squad

The Australian squad for the Ashes 2021-22 has not yet been declared, so keep an eye out for updates.

The Ashes 2021-22 – England Squad

Originally, the England Cricket Board (ECB) declared the 18-member squad. Ben Stokes then declared that he is prepared to make a comeback after taking an indefinite leave from the sport to focus on his health.

Here is the updated squad for England:

Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Zak Crawley, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

The Ashes 2021-22 – Venues

Australia will be the host country for the Ashes 2021-22 competition. The first test game will take place at the Gabba, the second test will take place at Adelaide Oval. The series will then continue onto Melbourne for the third series. The Sydney Cricket Ground, which typically hosts the final match of the series, will host the 4th match as Perth will be hosting the last match this cycle.

The Ashes 2021-22 – Tickets

Tickets for the Ashes 2021-22 are currently available under an assumption that 100% capacity will be possible in stadiums when the games take place.

Each of the 5 test venues for the Ashes series is counting on the hope that they will be able to have full capacity crowds, but this will be subject to the way the situation with the virus develops by the time the games come around.

You can purchase the tickets for the game by clicking on this link

The Ashes 2021-22 – How You Can Watch the Games Live on TV

In Australia, the Ashes 2021-22 will be broadcast live on Channel 7, and the series will also be available through the 7Plus App. Here is a complete list of the channels that will include a live broadcast of the Ashes 2021-22:

South Africa: Supersport

India: Sonyliv

Australia: Channel 9

USA: Willow TV

UK: BT Sport

The Ashes 2021-22 Predictions

Pretty much every hardcore cricket fan is currently betting on the England Cricket team to outdo the Australian team in their home stadium, the way that India did earlier on in the year. That being said, trouncing the kangaroos on their home turf isn't an easy feat, and Joe Root’s team is all too aware of this. Regardless of who wins, fans can expect a game with plenty of action.

The Ashes 2019

Steve Smith carried Australia to a tied game of 2-2, allowing the country to hold on to the urn after claiming victory in the previous cycle in 2017-18. This was the first time that Australia held onto the urn in a series played on foreign soil since 2001.

1st Test Edgbaston – Australia won by 251 runs

2nd Test Lord’s – Match Drawn

3rd Test Headingley – England won by 1 wicket

4th Test Old Trafford – Australia won by 185 runs

5th Test The Oval – England won by 135 runs

Why is it called the Ashes?

This series will be the 72nd Ashes series, and the competition was first played in 1882. The name for this cricket series was picked after Australia won its first victory on English soil in 1882. The British media outlets of the era declared that English cricket had died at the Oval, and said that “the body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia”. Since then, England and Australia have traded off on hosting the series, alternating turns on home turf and foreign soil.

Conclusion

Most betters would do best to place their money on England. The country is looking to take the urn back into their possession, and it looks like their team has the chops to do it—but it’ll be a close call. Australia is a fierce competitor, looking to hold onto the urn after retaining it for two cycles. Beating the kangaroos on their own turf would be a national embarrassment, so if you can bet on anything, you can bet both teams are going to bring their A-Game, making for a thrilling game!