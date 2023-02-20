Asaduddin Owaisi’s residence in Delhi vandalised

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, who was on a visit to Rajasthan, said he has submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police in connection with the incident.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants, and that this was the fourth such incident since 2014. "My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. The Delhi Police must catch them immediately," he said.

The AIMIM leader, who was on a visit to Rajasthan, said he has submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police in connection with the incident. "It's concerning that this has happened in a so-called 'high security' zone. I've submitted a complaint to the cops & they've reached my residence," Owaisi added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said a complaint has been received and investigation taken up accordingly.

Owaisi was also attacked in Uttar Pradesh in February. He said that while returning from Delhi three to four rounds of bullets were fired at his vehicle. While he escaped without any injuries, the tyres of the vehicle were punctured. The UP Police had arrested three people in connection with the shooting.

WIth PTI Inputs