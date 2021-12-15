Aryan Khan need not appear before NCB every Friday: Bombay HC relaxes bail conditions

Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, had sought relaxations in bail conditions in the drug case, saying that he gets mobbed at the NCB office every Friday.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, need not appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office every Friday, the Bombay High Court said on Wednesday, allowing the 23-year-oldâ€™s plea seeking relaxations in his bail conditions. Aryan Khan is being probed by the NCB in connection with the Mumbai-Goa cruise ship drugs case and is currently out on bail.

â€‹â€‹Aryan had last week approached the Bombay High Court seeking modification of a condition imposed on him when he got bail in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan's application sought waiver of the condition that he shall appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) south Mumbai office every Friday to mark his presence.

As the investigation has been now transferred to a Special Investigation Team of Delhi NCB, the condition that he appear at the Mumbai office could be relaxed, said the plea. The application also said that he has to be accompanied by police personnel every time he visits the NCB office here due to the large number of mediapersons waiting outside, and that he usually gets mobbed by the crowd present there.

The Bombay High Court bench of Justice Nitin Sambre allowed Aryanâ€™s application, but said that he must appear before the SIT in Delhi, which is probing the case, as and when he is summoned.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 on charges of alleged possession, consumption and sale/purchase of drugs following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He was granted bail by the high court on October 28. The High Court had imposed 14 conditions on him. He was asked, among other things, to appear before the NCB each Friday, not to leave Mumbai without informing the agency and not to leave India without permission from the special NDPS court.

(With PTI inputs)