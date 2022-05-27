No proof against Aryan Khan, NCB excludes him from chargesheet in drugs case

Six persons including Aryan Khan are not being named in the complaint under NDPS Act following an investigation by a Special Investigation Team due to lack of sufficient evidence, the NCB said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday, May 27, has not included the name of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in the chargesheet filed in the drugs-on-cruise case, in which he was arrested last year. Besides Aryan Khan, 19 other accused were arrested in the case. All the accused, except two, are currently out on bail. In a statement, the NCB said, "Based on an input, NCB Mumbai had on October 2, 2021 intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, Mumbai Port Trust, and Nupur, Mohak and Munmum at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak."

"Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later, an SIT from NCB headquarters in New Delhi headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on November 11, 2021," the anti-drug agency said.

“SIT carried out its investigation in objective manner. The touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. Based on the investigation carried out by the SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is being filed,” it said, adding that complaint against the remaining six persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence. Aryan Khan is among those whose names have been left out.

The NCB submitted a chargesheet in the case on Friday. It submitted the chargesheet before the registry and the special NDPS court will take its cognizance after the verification of the documents. In March this year, the special court had granted a 60-day extension to the probe agency to file the chargesheet. Aryan Khan was arrested in the case by the NCB on October 3 last year and was released from jail later that month after being granted bail.

