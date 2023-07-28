Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves get bail from SC in Bhima Koregaon case

Activists Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves were arrested in connection with the 2018 caste-based violence that occurred at Bhima Koregaon and were accused of having links with the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

news Court

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has granted bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, who have been in jail since August 2018 on charges related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The two activists were arrested in connection with the 2018 caste-based violence that occurred at Bhima Koregaon in Pune and were accused of having links with the banned far-left outfit, Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The verdict was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia, who heard Gonsalves and Ferreira's plea after the Bombay High Court rejected their bail application in December 2021. Following a thorough examination of the case, the division bench reserved its verdict on March 3.

The Supreme Court, in its judgement, took into consideration the extended period of custody endured by the accused, spanning over five years. While acknowledging the seriousness of the charges against Gonsalves and Ferreira, the court emphasised that this cannot be the sole justification for denying them bail and keeping them in detention pending trial.

