Arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji given Class A status in Puzhal prison

Senthil Balaji, TN minister under detention on corruption charges is accorded A Class status. He had earlier undergone an angioplasty procedure.

Senthil Balaji, the Tamil Nadu minister without portfolio, who was arrested last month and lodged in Puzhal central prison on Monday, has been accorded 'A' class prisoner status. Sources in the prison told IANS that the health of the minister was being monitored by prison doctors. The food given to the minister was also monitored by officials.

It may be noted that immediately after the Enforcement Directorate detained Senthil Balaji on June 14, he said that he was having pain in his chest and wanted consultation with a doctor.

Angiogram was conducted at the Omandurar government hospital and the minister was diagnosed to be suffering from three blocks in his coronary artery. Consequently angioplasty was suggested for him.

Senthil Balaji prayed to the Madras High Court for the surgery to be conducted at the private Kauvery Hospital, which the court allowed.

Angioplasty was conducted on the minister on June 21. Balaji's blocks were removed, and he continued to be in police custody at Kauvery hospital. However when on July 17, the Madras High Court refused to grant the minister relief as sought in a habeas corpus petition filed by his wife Meghala, Balaji was lodged in the Puzhal central prison.