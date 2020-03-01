Arrest warrant against actor Kunchacko Boban for skipping actor assault case trial

Reportedly, Kunchacko Boban who was out of the state for a film shoot, did not officially inform the court that he won't be appearing.

A Kerala court on Saturday issued arrest warrant against Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban for failing to appear for the witness examination in the actor assault case. Kunchacko Boban, one of the witnesses in the case, was supposed to be present in the additional special sessions court in Ernakulam on Saturday for the witness examination.

Reportedly, Kunchacko Boban who was out of the state for a film shoot, and had not officially informed the court that he won’t be appearing.

Justice Honey M Varghese issued the bailable arrest warrant stating that he will have to appear in court for the witness examination on March 4, reports Mathrubhumi.

Meanwhile, actor Dileep, one of the main accused in the case, who has been accused of masterminded the crime to take personal revenge on the survivor actor, moved the court on Saturday asking to furnish full details of the forensic examination of the controversial visuals in the case. Dileep has said that he only got partial details of the forensic examination of the video. Reportedly, the court on Saturday also asked the central forensic lab to hand over complete details of the video's forensic examination.

The court will also examine singer Rimi Tomy, actor Mukesh and production controller Bobin on March 4. Singer Rimi Tomy is one of the important witnesses in the February 2017 case where a leading Malayalam female actor was abducted and sexually assaulted. It is alleged that accused actor Dileep allegedly planned the attack on survivor actor as she had revealed Dileep and actor Kavya Madhavan’s (his present wife) relationship to his former wife Manju Warrier. Rimi Tomy is one of the witnesses who has given statements about Dileep’s and Kavya Madhavan’s relationship to the investigation officers.

