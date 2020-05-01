Arrange trains for migrant workers to travel to native states: Telangana Min to Centre

The Minister argued that states can transport the workers in buses to their native places, once they reach their native states in trains.

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday demanded that the Centre should arrange special trains and provide free transportation for migrant workers to their native states.

Observing that there are about 15 lakh migrant workers in Telangana, who belong to states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, he said that it would take about three to five days for them to reach their native states if they travel by buses.

"It is not appropriate for the Centre to say that the state governments concerned have to transport the migrant workers in buses," an official release quoted him as saying.

"The Centre should take steps to send these workers to their native places in buses, under the auspices of respective state governments, after they reach their home states in trains," Yadav said.

The Centre in an order issued on Wednesday allowed migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded in different parts of the country to move to their respective states with certain conditions.

According to the order, buses would be used for transporting the stranded persons and these vehicles would be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms on seating.

Anyone willing to be transported back home will have to be medically screened at the source as well as destination and will be kept in a home or institutional quarantine on arrival, the home ministry guidelines had said.

In Telangana, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, has been designated as the nodal officer for the movement of stranded persons. Jitender, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), was designated as police nodal officer.

These officers will coordinate the movement of stranded persons to and from other states/Union Territories, as per the standard protocols developed for the purpose, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in an order earlier this week.

