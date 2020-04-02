Around 4,755 people from south India attended the Tablighi jamaat congregation in Delhi

So far, around 440 persons from the south are confirmed to have COVID-19.

As on April 2, based on information from various state governments, around 4,755 people from south India attended the Tablighi jamaat markaz in Nizamuddin in Delhi from March 8 to 21. Of them, around 400 people from Tamil Nadu are quarantined in Delhi as they could not return home due to the lockdown. The meeting was called off after the Janata Curfew was announced on the evening of March 21.

Of the people who attended, almost 440 persons from south India are confirmed to have COVID-19.

Although the official data is not conclusive as states like Karnataka and Kerala have not provided adequate information, based on what has been gathered so far, here is the break up of how many attended the congregation from the five southern states and how many have tested positive till now for COVID-19

Karnataka

The Commissioner of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Pankaj Kumar Pandey on Thursday said that 1000 participants (of total 1500 odd) have been screened. Of this, 391 people have been quarantined, 200 samples were tested and six persons were symptomatic. As on Thursday, 11 samples of persons from Bidar district were tested interim-positive, which means their second test results have not come.

“We expect these numbers to change and increase as we are trying to track down all those who attended the meeting,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to TNM, one of the persons, who has been isolated at the hospital in Bidar, said that a group of 27 people from Bidar went to New Delhi on March 13 via Telangana Express. They were scattered across coaches S3, S4, S6, S7 and S8. They reached Nizamuddin on the morning of March 14 and left New Delhi on March 17 via the Telangana Express again.

“We did not go out to see any tourist spots. We went to drink tea in the evenings at a small stall right outside the place where the markhaz took place. In the first week of December, there was a conference in Hyderabad, where people from Gulbarga, Bidar and other states had come. The dates for the markhaz was finalised here. Our tickets were booked and we went because at that time, the lockdown was not there,” the 46-year-old man said.

The group reached Hyderabad at around 8.30 pm on March 18. While two of them took a bus to Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar, the others took a train to Bidar station. They boarded auto rickshaws from the train station and went home.

Those from Bidar said that they stayed at home on March 19 and on March 20, the lockdown was announced by the district administration. “We did not go out anywhere. When they announced that some people who attended the meeting died, we contacted the doctor. We were asked to stay at home. Later a doctor from the district hospital called us on Tuesday and asked us to go for a test. We have been here ever since,” the man said.

Tamil Nadu

The state has declared that 1,103 people from Tamil Nadu attended the meeting of which samples were taken from most. 659 samples were tested, 264 of them were tested positive and a few are pending. The state government said that in addition, 400 people from the state are in New Delhi as they could not return due to the lockdown.

TNM had earlier spoken to several people, who attended the meeting and one of them from Madurai, had said that the sermons held between March 8 and 10 was an international one and had foreign nationals while those specific to people from Tamil Nadu were held between March 20 and 22. The meeting held on March 22 was cancelled due to the Janata Curfew. Soon after, section 144 was imposed in New Delhi, commuting became difficult as train services were suspended. A few of them managed to get back via flight.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

As many as 1085 people attended the meeting from Andhra Pradesh, of which 758 people were screened and 111 people tested positive. (This includes 20 contacts of participants)

Telangana Health Minister Etala Rajendra said that 910 people from the state attended the meeting of which 750 were screened and more than 65 tested positive till April 2 morning.

So far, nine people from Telangana who attended the meeting have died.

The Andhra Pradesh Jod (meeting for followers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) happened on March 15, 16 and 17, TNM earlier reported. The district heads of Tablighi Jamaat in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had left for Delhi a few days ahead of the meeting. Those travelling by flight in Telangana and northern Andhra Pradesh left on March 14 while those traveling from Rayalaseema left on March 13.

Kerala

157 people from Kerala attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting, of which 150 came back to Kerala and the rest are still in Delhi. On Thursday, the state government announced that 2 persons who attended the meeting tested positive. Kerala has so far taken samples from 60 people who attended the meeting.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregations at the Nizamuddin Markaz Masjid in Delhi occur often throughout the year. The masjid organises sermons for the devout from various states in India on specific dates as these sermons, mostly given in Urdu are translated to the regional languages. The congregation is also open to people from other countries.

The congregation was held separately for those who are from different regions. The sessions for those from Tamil Nadu being the last.