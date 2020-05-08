Around 250 migrants from Bihar reach Telangana to work in rice mills

The migrants were sent to Telangana after a special request by the state government, as more than 90 percent of workers in rice mills were from Bihar.

At a time when migrant workers from various parts of the country are returning to their home states due to the ongoing nation-wide lockdown, a train with about 250 migrants from Bihar reached Telangana on Friday.

The 'Sharmik Special' carried migrants who were working in rice mills of Telangana and reached Lingampally station on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to East Central Railway (ECR), the train departed from Khagaria in Bihar at 3.45 am on Thursday. ECR officials said the train was operated at the request of the Telangana government.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said on May 5 that trains carrying migrant workers to Bihar will come back with a new group of workers from Bihar, who were working in rice mills in Telangana.

Last month, KCR had urged the Bihar government to send back the workers to Telangana. More than 90 percent of the workers in rice mills were Bihari migrants he said.

"These workers, who load and unload the rice trucks, had gone to Bihar for Holi and are stranded there due to the lockdown," the Chief Minister had said.

KCR had even stated that if necessary he would talk to the Centre to arrange a few special trains to bring back the Bihari migrant workers.

The Chief Minister said that as Telangana was procuring record 1.05 crore tonnes of paddy from farmers at designated procurement centres in villages in view of the lockdown, the task can't be completed without the labourers Bihar, who load and unload the trucks.

Earlier this week the Telangana government decided to extend the lockdown till May 29, saying it can't take the risk by lifting it at a time when the state has made considerable progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that while the guidelines issued by the Centre allowing economic activity in orange and green zones will be followed, no activity will be allowed in Hyderabad and other red zone districts except construction.

