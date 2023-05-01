â€˜Around 2,300 Indian citizens brought back from Sudanâ€™: Minister Jaishankar

With this flight, around 2,300 people have reached India, Foreign Minister Jaishankar said.

Around 2,300 Indian citizens have safely reached India from war-torn Sudan, as another batch of 40 people arrived in the national capital on Sunday, April 30. Giving an update on Operation Kaveri foreign minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet that a C-130J Indian Airforce aircraft landed in Delhi with 40 passengers. With this flight, around 2,300 people have reached India, he informed further.

More than 500 people have been killed in Sudan, ever since fights broke out between the country's army and paramilitary forces from April 14 onwards. One Indian citizen, too, had been killed in the civil war.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi had undertaken a review of the situation prevailing in Khartoum around 10 days back, where he had emphasised an evacuation plan for Indian citizens living there, it was decided to launch a large-scale rescue operation titled Operation Kaveri, to bring Indian citizens back from the troubled nation. With the help of Indian Navy warships and Indian Air Force carriers, 2,300 Indian citizens have been successfully brought back from Khartoum to India via Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

On Friday, a batch of 326 Indian citizens from violence-hit Sudan reached Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on their way to India, many of whom belonged to the Hakki Pikki tribe. On April 18, a war of words had broken out between former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, when the former had asked the Union government to immediately evacuate Hakki Pikki tribals from war-torn Sudan.

