Arnabâ€™s â€˜mujhe drugs doâ€™ to â€˜I am Mister McAdamsâ€™, absurd moments of Indian TV news

A compilation thread on Twitter showcases moments of over-the-top performances, noisy debates, and outright comical statements on Indiaâ€™s TV news shows.

news Social media

A compilation of comically absurd moments from Indian news has taken social media by storm. Twitter user SirKazamJeevi has curated a collection of 20 outrageously funny incidents that highlight the often dramatic and exaggerated nature of Indian television journalism. The compilation, which showcases moments of over-the-top performances, noisy debates, and outright comical statements, has gone viral, leaving netizens in stitches.

From Arnab Goswami's infamous "Mujhe drugs do" meltdown to TV anchor Rahul Shivshankar's mistaken identity blunder, the compilation thread showcases moments of over-the-top performances, noisy debates, and outright comical statements.

The first clip in the compilation features Arnab Goswami, the editor-in-chief of Republic TV, making the statement "Mujhe drugs do (give me drugs)" during a prime-time show following the death of actor Sushant Singh. This incident quickly gained viral attention and added to the reputation of comically absurd moments in Indian news.

Wknd - Journalistic(sic) Gems



20 of my favorite moments from Indian TV news, that symbolize why we are where we are.



Big thanks to my friend Ravi for the curation!



1/20

Letâ€™s start with something soothing, with who else but Arnab pic.twitter.com/TNGhg8zpDP July 1, 2023

Another notable incident captured in the compilation is when Rahul Shivshankar, former Editor-in-chief of Times Now, mistook a Ukrainian journalist for US foreign policy commentator Daniel McAdams during his show. Unaware of his mistake, Shivshankar berated the journalist for nearly two minutes until the real McAdams spoke up, leading to a hilariously chaotic exchange that garnered widespread amusement on social media.

7/20

No such list is is complete without Rahul Shivshankarâ€™s Mr McAdams moment! pic.twitter.com/PnEYpTTMlI â€” Sir Kazam {blu tik} (@SirKazamJeevi) July 1, 2023

The media coverage surrounding India's Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission and the Vikram lander's attempt to touch down on the Moon's south pole also had its share of comical moments. News Nation's Deepak Chaurasia made waves on Twitter by donning a makeshift space suit made of foil leftovers.

3/20

When Chaurasia went to the moon & back, in full astronaut costume pic.twitter.com/C5QJ4gbrao â€” Sir Kazam {blu tik} (@SirKazamJeevi) July 1, 2023

Additionally, Republic TV anchor Sweta Tripathi gained attention for her coverage of Cyclone Biparjoy from within the studio. In the clip, Tripathi humorously emerged onto the screen equipped with an umbrella, while a simulated video displayed severe weather conditions in the background.