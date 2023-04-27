Arnab Goswami promises to make PM Modi’s vision a reality

Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of the Republic Media Network, was speaking at the third edition of the Republic Summit.

Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of the Republic Media Network was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he will commit “with all our energy” to make PM Modi’s vision for India, a reality. Speaking at the Republic Summit 2023, at New Delhi, on Wednesday, April 26, Arnab said: “ Prime Minister your feelings, your thoughts, your clarity and your direction, your vision of transformation will be a reality. Everyone here, every viewer of the Republic, every citizen of the country will stand with you”.

Arnab went on to promise that the Republic Media Network “in full strength and with full commitment” will work towards the direction of PM Modi’s vision. Arnab also went on to praise the Indian PM for “raising the aspirations of Indians” and for “inspiring the youth”.

Addressing the gathering during the third edition of the summit, PM Modi said, “When the strength of each Indian, and the efforts of each Indian are put to use, the vision for a developed India will be achieved at the earliest". Modi also went on to say that he has faith in Republic Network to work tirelessly to make his vision a reality.

