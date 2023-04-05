Army officerâ€™s brother dies after being attacked by software engineers in Bengaluru

The family of the army officer was attacked in HAL in the early hours of April 2 by the engineers when the former asked them to lower the volume of the music they were playing.

The brother of an army officer who was attacked by drunk software engineers in Bengaluru succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, April 5. The family of the army officer was attacked in HAL during the early hours of April 2 by the engineers when the former asked them to lower the volume of the music they were playing. The deceased person, Lloyd Nehemiah (54), was the brother of Col. David Nehemiah who is currently serving in Kashmir. Their mother has also been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), reports said.

The accused persons have been identified as Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai, and Abhishek Singh, who are all aged between 26 and 30. On April 2, Lloyd asked the men to lower the volume of the music since his mother was bedridden and it was causing a disturbance. The incident took place at 4:30 am and the men assaulted and abused Lloyd and his sister as they were angry for being asked to lower the music volume. While members of Lloydâ€™s family tried to intervene, they were also assaulted. However, they recorded a video of the incident before calling the police.

Reports said that Lloydâ€™s neighbours heard the commotion and came to intervene but they were also attacked. Police officers rushed to the scene after receiving information about the assault and asked the drunk men to go back to their houses. Both Lloyd and his sister filed a complaint at the police station and were undergoing treatment. An FIR has been filed and the accused persons were called for questioning.