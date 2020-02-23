Army man shoots AP woman for allegedly refusing his marriage proposal for her daughter

According to reports, the bullet pierced through the woman’s right ear.

news Crime

A woman was injured when a serviceman opened fire after she rejected his marriage proposal for her daughter in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Saturday. The woman had earlier filed a sexual harassment complaint against him and rejected his marriage proposal for her daughter.

According to police, the incident took place in Nadimpalli village. The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Y Balaji, working as an Indian soldier. He was allegedly in a relationship with the woman’s daughter.

Balaji opened fire from a country-made revolver as soon as the girl's mother opened the door. The alert woman moved quickly but the bullet pierced through her right ear.

Hearing her screams, residents in the area rushed to the scene and tried to catch Balaji. He, however, managed to escape, leaving behind a bag and the revolver.

An injured woman was shifted to a nearby hospital. After launching a manhunt, the police managed to detain an auto-rickshaw driver, who allegedly helped Balaji flee the scene. They have registered a case and launched a hunt for Balaji.

The army man Y Balaji and the woman are distant relatives and the youth was reportedly in a relationship with her daughter. In December 2019, the police allegedly found the couple at a lodge when he had visited his native after his posting in Jammu and Kashmir. Following this, the girl’s mother allegedly filed a sexual harassment complaint against the army man. He was arrested and jailed.

The Repalle Circle Inspector G Srinivas Rao told The New Indian Express that after coming out of jail, Balaji allegedly visited the woman with his relatives seeking her daughter’s hand in marriage. However, she refused the proposal, which allegedly led to a quarrel. On Saturday morning, Balaji visited her residence and opened fire.

The police have formed special teams to nab the shooter who is on the run.

(With IANS inputs)