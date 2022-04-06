Army, GHMC to jointly inspect road closure issue in Secunderabad Cantonment area

Minister KTR, who had earlier taken strong exception over road closure and other issues and threatened to cut off power and water supply to the army areas, held a meeting with Army officials on April 5.

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and Army officials from the Secunderabad Cantonment Area held a meeting on Tuesday, April 5 and discussed various long-pending civic issues, including closure of roads, in the city. A release from the minister's office said KTR told the army officials that the state government has taken up construction and expansion of roads in Hyderabad on a large scale since the state's formation.

"MA&UD Minister @KTRTRS held a review meeting with senior Army officials from Secunderabad Cantonment Area. During the meeting, the Minister discussed about various problems including the long pending road closure issue pertaining to Secunderabad Cantonment Area," a tweet on the minister's official Twitter account said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Dakshin Bharat area (South India) Lt Gen A Arun, Telangana Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and other officials attended the meeting.

KTR said there has been no positive response on the construction of 'skyways' and others though the state government had represented the matter to Defence Ministers and senior officials in the past. He also told the Army officials that the citizens faced problems due to the frequent closure of roads in the Cantonment area. The Army officials told the minister that they would be helpful to the Telangana government, the release said.

Among others, it was decided in the meeting that a joint inspection would be taken up by Army officials and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials on the issue of road closure. The minister thanked the Army officials for assuring that they would work together with the state government for the convenience of the people, it said.

The minister also said the state government has been very respectful towards all issues concerning the Army and that it had honoured Galwan clashes martyr Col Santosh Babu, who hails from Telangana, and other martyrs in a befitting manner, the release added.

The meeting assumed significance as KTR had earlier taken strong exception to the local military authorities allegedly acting unilaterally in road closure and other issues. He had even said the state government would cut off power and water supply, if necessary, to the army areas if the military authorities failed to understand the issue.

