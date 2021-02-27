Arjunamurthy floats political party, actor Rajinikanth extends his wishes

The former associate of Rajinikanth welcomed the superstar’s fans to join his political party, the Indhiya Makkal Munnetra Katchi.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

R Arjunamurthy, who was formerly with the BJP and Rajinikanth, floated his own political party, the Indhiya Makkal Munnetra Katchi, on Saturday. Launching the party and the symbol, Arjunamurthy invited fans of actor Rajinikanth to join if they believe in change. The party’s ideology, he said, was promise, equality and dedication

Following the launch, actor Rajinikanth congratulated Arjunamurthy for starting a political party. In a press release, Rajinikanth said, “I extend my wishes to Arjunamurthy who has floated a new independent party.”

Speaking to reporters, founder of IMMK Arjunamurthy said if his party were to come to power they would provide skill training to students from underprivileged backgrounds. “We will bring village development officers who will help youngsters create startups in villages. We will make agriculture education mandatory till Class 10. School and college students above 18 years will get a petrol card along with a free bus pass,” he said.

The former IT Cell Head of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit said, “For the first time, we will bring four deputy Chief Ministers to the state to look after various works.”

On contesting elections, Arjunamurthy said, “We have already shortlisted four candidates per constituency so we will select one candidate and we will inform them. We will also decide on the alliance.”

To the question of Rajini fans extending support to his party, he said, “Rajinikanth has already said that fans can join any party they want. So considering that, if the fans believe that I’ll be the person to bring in change then we will invite them.”

Arjunamurthy was appointed as coordinator of Rajinikanth’s political party, which was to be launched. Rajinikanth, however, opted out of politics on December 29 citing his health.