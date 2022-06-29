Arjun Das gears up for Bollywood debut with Angamaly Diaries adaptation

Released in March 2017, the crime drama ‘Angamaly Diaries’ went on to be acclaimed among critics and film buffs.

Flix Cinema

Actor Arjun Das, who was recently seen in Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram, is all set to make his Hindi debut. The actor confirmed on social media on June 29 that he will be starring in the lead role in the Hindi adaptation of the hit 2017 Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries. Released in March 2017, the crime drama went on to win acclaim among critics and film buffs. The Hindi adaptation will be bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment, which has also co-produced the Hindi remake of Suriya and Aparna Balamurali starrer Soorarai Pottru.

Arjun confirmed the news by retweeting a tweet shared by PRO Yuvraaj. “.@iam_arjundas to make his Hindi debut as the lead in #AngamalyDiaries adaptation directed by @memadhumita Produced by @Abundantia_Ent the producers of the Hindi version of #SooraraiPottru starring @akshaykumar,” the tweet read. The actor is known for his roles in films like Andhagaaram, Master and Kaithi.

Earlier, Arjun had taken to social media to pen an emotional note about his role in Vikram. “When Lokesh calls you and says, 'Machi, just one scene.' You don't ask any questions. You just go! But that ONE scene... On one side you have Kamal sir and on the other, you have Suriya sir. What does one possibly do? You tell yourself to breathe, focus, learn, observe, sit back and watch two actors you have admired unleash themselves in front of you (sic),” he tweeted.

Arjun also added, “Watching that on the monitor, over and over again, was one of the best experiences of my life. I couldn't have asked for more. Working with three of my favourites - Kamal sir, Suriya sir and Lokesh sir.

Speaking about the experience of sharing the screen with Kamal Haasan, he wrote, “Kamal sir, from waiting outside Samco to get a glimpse of you to actually being a part of your movie is a dream come true. Thank you for the opportunity. Suriya Sir, thank you. It was an absolute honour to have shared the screen with you. I will always cherish working with you and the conversation I had with you. Harish sir, I am glad I got to work with you again and be with you in the same frame unlike the last time.”

Thanking other cast and crew members who were on board, he said, “Rajsekar sir, thank you, I enjoyed every bit of our conversation on set. Anirudh brother, thank you so much. Happy to have been a part of an Anirudh musical yet again. Philo sir, Thank you. And last but not the least - thank you, my Master. This wouldn't have been possible without you. Truly blessed to have been directed by you for the third time. “