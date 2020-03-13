Arifa Hassan, one of Malayalam cinema’s first women producers, passes away

Among the films produced by Arifa Enterprises are Mamootty-starrer 'Samrajyam', 'Periyar', and many more.

news Death

Malayalam film producer Arifa Hassan (76) died on Wednesday in Ernakulam. She was ailing from heart disease and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Under the banner Arifa Enterprises, she produced 26 Malayalam movies, and was likely the first woman producer in Malayalam film industry.

In collaboration with her husband Hassan Rasheed, she produced hits like Periyar, Tourist Bungalow, Society Lady, Chanchala, Samrajyam and many more.

Films produced by Arifa also brought new faces to the Mollywood industry – renowned actor Thilakan was introduced on the big screen in the film Periyar, which was directed by PJ Antony in 1973. Playback singer Sujatha was also introduced in Tourist Bungalow. The 1975 film starred Prem Nazir, Jayabharathi, Kaviyoor Ponnamma and Adoor Bhasi in leading roles, with screenplay by Balu Mahendra. Actor Unni Mary debuted in Mollywood with Ashtamrohini, produced by Arifa Enterprises, and director Joshy’s filmmaking debut with Kahalam and Moorkhan was also backed by the production banner.

Some hit films that Arifa produced include Mamootty-starrer Samrajyam, a 1990 gangster film by Jomon and an evergreen hit; and Thadakam by IV Sasi, Sudhamadhalam by Tulasias, and Anuraga Kodathi by T Hariharan as well.

Arifa Enterprises backed several hit films in the 1970s. The leading actors at the time included Prem Nazir, Madhu, Jayan, Adoor Bhasi, Shankar, Jayabharathi, Seema, Ratheesh, Sukumaran, Sreevidya, Mammootty and many more.

Among the 26 films produced by Arifa, five were directed by her husband, namely Benz Vasu, Bheeman, Asuran, Nethavu and Rakshasu.

Arifa’s son, Ajmal Hassan, has produced five films too. He has also directed Rishikesh, Narakasuran, Samrajyam 2, Thihar, Unda, and Adutha Ghattam.