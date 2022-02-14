'Are you with Indian army or Pakistan': Union govt slams KCR's surgical strike remarks

"The fact that this came in on the eve of the anniversary of the Pulwama attack shows the insensitivity, irresponsibility, ignorance and that is unbecoming of a CM," G Kishan Reddy said.

After Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lent his support to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking proof for the September 2016 surgical strike, ministers of the BJP-led Union government have lashed out against the CM. On Monday, February 14, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy called CM KCR’s remarks “insensitive” and “ignorant”.

"I strongly condemn the irresponsible statement of Telangana CM KCR against the Indian armed forces. The fact that this came in on the eve of the anniversary of the Pulwama attack shows the insensitivity, irresponsibility, ignorance and that is unbecoming of a Chief Minister," Reddy tweeted in a thread. "Isn't the valour of Abhinandan Varthaman proof enough? Isn't Pakistan's own actions of declaring a no-fly zone in their own air space for more than six months after Balakot proof enough?," the Union Tourism Minister asked. He added, “If these are not enough, then KCR can seek proof from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

On Sunday, referring to a speech made by Rahul Gandhi, KCR had said, “There’s nothing wrong in Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of surgical strike,” he said, adding further that he himself would like to pose the same question. “There is popular apprehension, more than half of India believes that it is a political stunt… If BJP wants to use surgical strike to meet its political ends, then Rahul Gandhi and I and everyone will question, why shouldn't we? The credit should go to the army, why should BJP take the credit?,” he said.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Anurag Thakur also slammed KCR for his comments. The minister said that the Congress and TRS must answer whether they are with the Indian Army or the Pakistan Army. Thakur said that the Telangana chief minister is furious and nervous after losing Huzurabad Assembly bypolls.

"After the surgical strike in Huzurabad, his (KCR’s) tone has changed. Currently, he lost one election and this is the condition after losing one election, it clearly shows that KCR and TRS are losing ground in Telangana. At the time of Uttar Pradesh polls they are remembering surgical strikes. Congress and TRS sound similar to Pakistan. Whenever there is an election they do new experiments, be it hijab or surgical strike as they are unable to compete on development," Thakur said.

In his speech, KCR also condemned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for defamatory remarks made against Rahul Gandhi. Speaking at a press conference in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Assam CM had asked whether the BJP asked Rahul for proof of him being the "son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi".

On Monday, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police against Sarma. He alleged that Sarma, through his speech, had “intent to create disharmony” in society.

