Are you an aspiring short-film maker? Here’s how you can get grants for your project

Submissions are open until September 23 for those wishing to apply.

A major roadblock that most aspiring filmmakers face is the access to funds to produce their project. Here’s an opportunity that might help fuel dreams of short-film makers in India. Atvi Studios, a unit of Guwahati based Atvi Infotainment, has launched Atvi Indie Talent Grant, 2020 that will not just award Rs 1 lakh to the selected candidate but also assign a personal mentor to guide them through the production process. Submissions are open until September 23 for those wishing to apply.

Filmmaking aspirants will have to submit the synopsis of their script for a 30-minute short film. Duration cannot exceed 30 minutes. The grant will be awarded to a maximum of three scripts under specific topics. Filmmakers can either choose to tell stories or experiences from Northeast India or any other inspirational stories or peg it under the “open house” category.

The grant does not warrant any submission fee and the criteria to apply are very simple. The submitted story must not have previously won any contest, grant, or mentorship and applicants are requested to keep their scripts handy in case of selection. The form to apply for the grant can be accessed here.

Founded by Tanushree Hazarika, a jury member of 64th National Film Awards, and Karma Paljor a two-time Ramnath Goenka Award winner, Atvi Infotainment considers itself a mouthpiece of North-Eastern India. A business management graduate from Boston University’s School of Management, Tanushree has also founded the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival.

Karmar who has worked with CNN IBN, CNBC TV 18 and CNN NEWS 18 was honoured with Indian Television Reporter of The Year in 2011.

In addition to Atvi Studios, EastMojo, a leading news portal of Northeast India, and VibesMojo, also a digital portal but with its focus on music, lifestyle and entertainment features, are all part of Atvi Infotainment.