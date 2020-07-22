Are Trisha and Simbu getting married? Close source denies rumours

The 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa' actors have been friends for several years.

Flix Kollywood

Are the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa couple getting married? Rumours have been rife that Silambarasan, known popularly as STR or Simbu, is getting married to fellow actor Trisha. The two had starred together in Gautham Menon's 2010 romance film.

Recently, Trisha and Simbu had done a short film made during the lockdown period, where their characters from VTV catch up with each other. Titled Karthik Dial Seitha Yenn, the film has Simbu's character Karthik calling up Jessie (Trisha) after several years. This short film, too, was directed by Gautham Menon.

However, Hariharan, a close associate of Simbu, has told TNM that there's no truth to the rumours about the marriage between the two.

"They are good friends and thatâ€™s it. I believe these rumours are not going to do any good for the society which is facing a severe pandemic. Let us overcome this pandemic and then focus on rumours," he said.

Hariharan added that the actor was focused on his career and comeback to the film industry. Simbu has been embroiled in several controversies and has also faced allegations of unprofessionalism on the sets.

The actor, who made his debut as a child star, has a wide fanbase in Tamil Nadu, but has been struggling in recent times at the box-office. His fans have been looking forward to him making a strong comeback.

Meanwhile, Trisha was last seen in Petta, along with Rajinikanth. The actor has a number of films that are in the works. This includes Garjanai and Raangi which will be heroine-led films. She's also part of the star cast for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

Trisha and Simbu have been friends for several years.Their chemistry in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa has been a talking point with Tamil cinema fans for years. The film was made in Telugu by Gautham Menon as Ye Maaya Chesave and starred Samantha and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. Incidentally, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, son of actor Nagarjuna, went on to marry each other in 2017.