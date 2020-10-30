Apple saw record sales in India in September quarter: Tim Cook

Atom Technology

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed that the company set its September quarter sales record in India this year, also partly due to the launch of Apple Store Online that went live in the country on September 23. Third-party data from market research firm Canalys earlier reported that Apple shipped over 8 million units in the July-September period in the country, registering double-digit growth.

"Geographically, we set September quarter records in the Americas, Europe and rest of Asia Pacific. We also set a September quarter record in India, thanks in part to a very strong reception to this quarter's launch of our online store in the country," Cook told analysts over the company's earnings call late on Thursday.

Continuing its stellar performance in the India premium smartphone market, Apple led the premium segment (Rs 30,000 and above) surpassing OnePlus even before its flagship launch in Q3. Driven by strong demand for its affordable premium iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 11, Apple maintained the lead in the premium segment on the back of attractive discounts and cash back offers in India, according to Counterpoint Research.

"Apple has fully understood the price-conscious market and is slowly yet steadily making inroads in the Indian premium smartphone segment with offerings like new iPhone SE 2020 and attractive offers on hot-selling devices like iPhone 11," Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research, told IANS. "Its upcoming flagship iPhone 12 will further strengthen its position in the coming quarter," he added.

Targeting Android mid-segment users as well as aspirational iPhone seekers, Apple brought the new iPhone SE to India, that looks like Apple iPhone 8 with the power of iPhone 11.

The company in September quarter opened a direct online store, giving it several new angles in its go-to-market strategy, such as utilising device trade-ins to provide purchase incentives, or bundling AirPods with iPhones to make them more appealing.

The online store marked the first time that Apple offered its full line-up of products directly to the region's customers, who previously had to buy items through Amazon India, Flipkart, or other authorised sellers.

According to Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, though the new iPhones did not debut in the quarter, the iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone 11 have continued to perform exceptionally well, and contributing to as much as 70% of Apple's shipments through Q3 2020.

"Going forward, Apple will be able to keep the momentum up with its new online store, and the strong response that iPhone 12 series has got in terms of pre-orders," Ram told IANS.

The newly-launched iPhone 12 and 12 Pro for which pre-orders were thrown open in India on October 23 have done tremendously well at Apple Authorised resellers who have received record pre-orders riding on cool, exciting offers.

Trade sources revealed on Wednesday that the pre-orders for the new iPhones this time are super high and the authorised sellers were set to hand over the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on Friday to those who pre-booked it in the country.

iPhone 12 in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT) RED -- starting at Rs 79,900 – is available for Rs 73,900 with HDFC Bank's cash back offer for the 64GB version.

iPhone 12 Pro in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue -- starting at Rs 1,19,900 – is available for Rs 1,14,900 with HDFC Bank's cash back offer for the 128GB version.