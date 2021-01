Apple may start producing iPhone 12 series in India this quarter: Report

Apple is already assembling its highest-selling models iPhone 11 and XR in India, along with iPhone SE, 7 and 6S.

To end its dependence on China, Apple is reportedly ramping up production of iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other devices in India and Vietnam. As part of this, the new iPhone 12 series could be assembled in India "as soon as this quarter", Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday.

Apple is increasing iPhone production in India "with plans to start producing the latest iPhone 12 series locally as early as this quarter".

Meanwhile, the iPhone maker is said to shift iPad manufacturing from China to Vietnam, with the production planned to begin from the middle of this year, the report mentioned.

The report quoted sources as saying that the iPad production will begin in Vietnam as early as the middle of this year, marking the first time that the world's biggest tablet maker will build a significant number of the devices outside of China.

"Apple and many other tech companies all want out-of-China production capacities, and that has not slowed even though the US has a new president," the report quoted one supply chain manager as saying.

"And they are studying not only peripheral products. Apple, for example, aims to build capacity in new locations -- mostly Southeast Asia nations -- for multiple core products, such as iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and others".

Mac mini production has already been moved to Malaysia. Apple may move parts of its MacBook production to Vietnam later in 2021, and the report also highlights Apple's existing footprint in Vietnam aimed at AirPods and HomePod mini production.

Late last year, Apple supplier Foxconn invested $270 million in Vietnam to set up a subsidiary in the country.

Apple is increasing production capacity for smart speakers, earphones and computers in Southeast Asia as part of its ongoing diversification strategy.